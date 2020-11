15:41 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Jewish vote: 27% total for Trump, 83% of Haredim In a poll conducted in recent weeks, 27% of Jewish voters said they were backing Trump, including 83% of Haredi voters. In 2016, 25% of Jewish voters chose Trump. ► ◄ Last Briefs