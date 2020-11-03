Infant 'saved by cold weather' after being locked in car for long time

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ze'ev Tepper responded to an emergency moments ago involving an infant, approximately 7-months-old who was locked inside of a car for a long period of time in Elad.

Tepper relayed from the scene: "According to the family members of the infant, the girl was in the car for a long time. I treated her and gave her oxygen. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, the girl was taken to the hospital, conscious and in stable condition. It is worthwhile noting that had the day been hotter this likely would have ended in a major tragedy. The cold weather saved her life."