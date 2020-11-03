|
13:48
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20
Gantz: Vienna attack further evidence of need to keep fighting terror
Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday tweeted that "The terror attack in Vienna is further evidence of the need to continue resolutely and decisively fighting terrorism, wherever it raises its head, while furthering effective international cooperation and information exchange."
"Our thoughts are with the Austrian people and with the Jewish community of Vienna this morning."
Last Briefs