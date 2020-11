13:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Report: Iran 'biting its nails,' praying for Biden victory Galei Tzahal military correspondent Tzahi Daboush tweeted that Iran is "biting its nails" ahead of US election results.

He cited "An Israeli intelligence source" as saying "The Iranians are praying for Biden's victory. For them it is a lifeline. They are living on reserves that will soon run out. If Trump is elected, the Ayatollahs' regime is in serious trouble. "