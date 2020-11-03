Driver killed in Highway 60 road accident

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs responded to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 60 between the British Police Intersection and the town of Ofra in Binyamin.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Raphael Morris who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "When I arrived at the scene together with other United Hatzalah volunteers including a paramedic, I saw an accident had taken place between a car and a truck. Unfortunately, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was also treated at the scene for light injuries."