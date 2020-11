10:41 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Do Not Be Exceedingly Righteous Read more When we rebel aginst rules on opening yeshivas during the pandemic, we insinuate that ours is a religion callous to medical dangers. ► ◄ Last Briefs