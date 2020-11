10:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 After 4 days: Girl rescued from debris in Turkey Rescue crews in Turkey located a girl who survived four days after a magnitude 7 earthquake was felt in the area.



The death toll in the country has risen to 100 people. ► ◄ Last Briefs