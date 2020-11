08:12 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 MDA: 30 year old killed in train accident near Shefayim A 30-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train at a railroad junction in the Hof Hasharon Regional Council near Shefayim. MDA medics confirmed his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs