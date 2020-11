08:02 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Turkey: Death toll from Izmir earthquake rises to 100 The death toll from an earthquake that struck Friday in Izmir, Turkey, has risen to 100. as reported by local authorities. About 1,000 people were injured. ► ◄ Last Briefs