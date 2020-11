07:47 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Alan Dershowitz: Israel is in good hands, no matter who wins Read more 'Trump was one of the best presidents for Israel, but Joe Biden is also a friend of Israel,' says American jurist Alan Dershowitz. ► ◄ Last Briefs