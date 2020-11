07:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Dershowitz: Israel will be in good hands no matter who wins election Prof. Alan Dershowitz, a close associate of Trump, told Galei Tzahal this morning that "Trump was one of the best presidents for Israel, and Joe Biden is also a 'friend' of Israel, so that Israel will be in good hands either way."



He attacked Trump's remarks about violence that could arise after the election: "An incumbent president should not express himself that way, in any case I do not think there will be riots, but there will be results relatively on time. In any case a president should always condemn violence." ► ◄ Last Briefs