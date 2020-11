07:41 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Assessment: Lapid will withdraw bill for Knesset dissolution Estimates in the Knesset are that opposition leader Yair Lapid will withdraw the bill to dissolve the Knesset, which he intended to submit tomorrow. This is because the Blue and White faction will not support the bill, the Maariv newspaper reports.



If the proposal is put to a vote and is not supported, as expected, by a majority, it will not be possible to put it forward again for six months.