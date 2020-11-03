Aid delegation to travel to Czech Republic to help with coronavirus

Health Minister Yuli (Yoel) Edelstein has decided to send an aid delegation from the Ministry of Health to the Czech Republic to help the city of Brno cope with the coronavirus. This is in view of a request from the Czech Republic and the World Health Organization, and after consultation with the director general of his office, Prof. Hezi Levy.

The delegation, which will consist of eight people, will be headed by Col. (Res.) Dr. Ram Sagi, director of a division in the hospitals division of the Ministry of Health, who previously served as deputy chief medical officer. Dr. Sagi will be joined by doctors from Sheba, Hadassah, Shaare Zedek and Bnei Zion hospitals, as well as paramedics from MDA.