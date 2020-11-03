PA to Britain: Recognize 'Palestine'

On the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday called on Britain to recognize the independent “state of Palestine” within the borders approved by international institutions and its capital, eastern Jerusalem, as compensation for the "terrible" Balfour Declaration.

Speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting, PA cabinet leader Mohammed Shtayyeh said that the "’terrible’ Balfour Declaration gave from those (the British) who have no ownership (of the land) to those (the Jewish people) who have no right (to the land) of the Palestinian people.”