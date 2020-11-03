|
06:25
Reported
News Briefs
Source: Biden will not reverse recognition of Golan Heights
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would likely not reverse the US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights if elected, a senior Biden campaign official told JNS on Monday.
Asked if Biden would maintain the recognition in March 2019 by US President Donald Trump, the senior official said, “I don’t think a Biden administration would reverse that.”
