06:25
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20

Source: Biden will not reverse recognition of Golan Heights

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would likely not reverse the US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights if elected, a senior Biden campaign official told JNS on Monday.

Asked if Biden would maintain the recognition in March 2019 by US President Donald Trump, the senior official said, “I don’t think a Biden administration would reverse that.”

Last Briefs