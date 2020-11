05:09 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Biden condemns 'horrific' terrorist attack in Vienna Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden condemned the terrorist attack in Vienna. “After tonight's horrific terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, Jill and I are keeping the victims and their families in our prayers. We must all stand united against hate and violence,” he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs