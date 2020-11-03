Vienna Jewish institutions to remain closed following attack

The head of the Jewish community in Austria, Oskar Deutsch, wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that the Jewish institutions in Vienna would be closed on Tuesday following the terrorist attack that took place near the main synagogue in the city.

"All Jewish schools, synagogues and Jewish community institutions, as well as kosher restaurants and supermarkets in Vienna will be closed as a precautionary measure," Deutsch wrote, adding that it is not yet clear if the attack was anti-Semitic.