News BriefsCheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20
Jewish restaurant owner in Vienna believes attack didn't target Jews
Shalom Bernholtz, owner of a Jewish restaurant near the synagogue in Vienna, told Kan 11 News that his restaurant was closed on Monday night due to the nighttime lockdown that was announced.
In his opinion, the terrorist attack was not intended against the Jewish community. "The attackers seemed to me to be professionals and probably knew that the community and its institutions were not active at the time of the attack," he said.
