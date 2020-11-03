|
01:32
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20
Austrian Interior Minister: The terrorists are armed and dangerous
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Monday night that the terrorists who carried out the attack in Vienna are “heavily armed and dangerous” are still on the loose. Residents were urged to stay indoors.
“We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists. I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators,” Nehammer told local media.
