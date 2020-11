00:24 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 EU Commission President: Europe stands with Austria Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, condemned the shooting attack in Vienna. “I am shocked and saddened by the brutal attack that took place in Vienna. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Austrian people. Europe stands in full solidarity with Austria. We are stronger than hatred and terror,” she said. ► ◄ Last Briefs