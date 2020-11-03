Newly elected WZO chairman speaks to Chief Rabbi of Austria

Yaakov Hagoel, newly elected Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, spoke on Monday night with the Chief Rabbi of Austria, Rabbi Jaron Engelmayer, and offered any assistance the Jewish Community in Vienna may require.

Rabbi Engelmayer thanked Hagoel and updated him that as of 11:00 p.m. on Monday night, the situation in Vienna is unclear and that he is unaware of any casualties among the Jewish community, sends his condolences to the families of those killed in the multiple terror attacks and prays for a speedy recovery for those wounded in the attacks.