00:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 'My feeling is the shooter did not look for a Jewish target' Read more Watch: Rabbi Aryeh Folger from Vienna speaks to Arutz Sheva following shooting attack in the Austrian capital. ► ◄ Last Briefs