23:22 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Assessment in Israel: Vienna attack didn't target Jews Alon Ben David of Channel 13 News reports that the assessment in Israel at the moment is that the terrorist attack in Vienna was not aimed at Jews.