22:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20

Vienna attack: Security fired back, shooter continued targeting people

According to unconfirmed initial reports from Vienna, the attack targeted the synagogue, but it is vaccant during the week. Forces at the synagogue fired back. And the shooter continued to attack people eating outdoors in a restaurant.