Vienna shooting may have been criminal in nature

Following the shooting at a Vienna synagogue tonight (Mon), Channel 12's Elad Simchayoff updated that he has heard reports from individuals with knowledge of the shooting in Vienna according to which the Great Synagogue in the city along with the nearby Jewish restaurant were locked at the time of the shooting.

"The synagogue is thoroughly secured", Simchayoff wrote on Twitter, "It appears - and this is the assumption at the moment - that the incident may have been a criminal attack, and synagogue security may have intervened".

"As previously stated", he added, "the investigation is ongoing and the attacker seems to have escaped."