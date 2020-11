22:13 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Tefillin stands set up at many MDA stations throughout Israel Read more Initiative by Rabbi Yonatan Spitzer, MDA member who established new stands with help of Rabbi Yosef Nachshon's Soldiers in Love project. ► ◄ Last Briefs