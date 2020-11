22:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Viennese synagogue was the target of two attacks in 1979 and 1981 Oliver Grimm, from the Viennese daily 'Die Presse' Tweeted following the shooting in Vienna:



"The Stadttempel in the Seitenstettengasse, opened in 1826, is the most prominent place of worship for Vienna's Jewish community. It was the target of two attacks by Palestinian terrorists in 1979 and 1981: the 1st attack only caused damage, the 2nd killed two and maimed 21".