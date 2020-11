21:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Israel Hayom editor: Polls point to Biden, reality shows otherwise Israel Hayom editor Boaz Bismuth tweeted from US today: "While the polls [continue] favoring Biden, reality on the ground says otherwise. Trump landed in Scranton, Pennsylvania today. His supporters are in a frenzy. They not only support him, but love him and are proud of him!" he posted. ► ◄ Last Briefs