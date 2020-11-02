Trump team releases anti-socialism tweets

The WH twitter page released a number of posts praising the President's fight against Communist oppression in Latin America.

"The brutal dictatorships in Venezuela, Cuba, & Nicaragua are a direct threat to their own people and to the national security of the United States. President Trump is denying them funds and supporting the PEOPLE of Latin America!" it stated in one such tweet.

"This fall, President Trump honored the Cuban patriots of the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion at the White House. FREEDOM will prevail against the sinister forces of communism and socialism!" it added in another.