21:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 WH: ISIS defeated, peace in Middle East The WH twitter page praised Pres. Trump on his record fighting ISIS while employing a successful policy in brokering Middle East peace initiatives. "Today, the ISIS caliphate is destroyed. Terrorist leaders are dead. And instead of sending American troops to fight in endless wars or giving cash to terrorist sponsors in Iran, the United States is securing peace deals with our real allies across the Middle East," it wrote. ► ◄ Last Briefs