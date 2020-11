20:13 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Watch: Jonathan Pollard's ex lauds Trump in Beit Shemesh rally Read more Pollard's ex-wife urged American Jews to re-elect Pres. Trump 'for the sake of Israel, America, and the entire world'. ► ◄ Last Briefs