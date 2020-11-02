Poll: 70% of Israelis support Trump

A poll conducted by the Israeli Institute for Democracy has a vast majority of Israelis voicing support for Pres. Trump over Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden.

While the Left is divided evenly on the issue - 40% to 40% for each candidate, the Right and center-right favor Trump by a large margin.

82% of right-leaning Israelis said they supported Trump over Biden, while 62% or those in the center picked the incumbent for President.

In the Arab Israeli sector, 39% supported Trump, 31% said they preferred Biden, with a large portion of survey participants saying they had no clear preference.