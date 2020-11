18:09 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 MK Moshe Gafni: 'Haredi public has become punching bag' Read more UTJ MK Moshe Gafni addresses Knesset plenum, furious at discriminatory treatment of haredi public despite its meticulously obeying orders. ► ◄ Last Briefs