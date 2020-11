17:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Yigal Amir denied opportunity to attend son's Bar Mitzvah Israel's prison security service said they were denying Yigal Amir an opportunity to attend his son's Bar Mitzvah ceremony. ► ◄ Last Briefs