Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Gush Etzion Council nominates Moshe Moskowitz for Israel Prize The Gush Etzion Regional Council has nominated Moshe Moskowitz (Moshko) for the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement. Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman said: "There is no one as deserving as Moshko to receive the Israel Prize for the enterprise which he established in Judea and Samaria and for his work for the Nation of Israel."