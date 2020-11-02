Indictment to be filed for suspected attempted theft of soldier weapon

Police said they had completed an investigation into the attempted theft of a soldier's weapon on a hitchhiking station at Shaar Ephraim. In the coming days, the prosecution intends to file an indictment and a request for arrest against a minor and an adult from Taibeh who are suspected of attempting to steal the weapon.

The investigation revealed that after a fight, the soldier managed to subdue the suspects who sprayed him with pepper spray and tried to snatch his weapon. A civilian who was at the scene helped the soldier subdue the suspects.