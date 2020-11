14:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Online forums for anti-vaxxers are ‘hotbeds’ of anti-Semitism Read more 'Jewish conspirators' blamed for creation of the coronavirus on many anti-vaxxer forums, British report finds. ► ◄ Last Briefs