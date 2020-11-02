|
News Briefs
Prof Gamzu: People don't want to be tested, this is ongoing war
Prof. Roni Gamz said in a discussion in the Corona Cabinet: "People do not want to go get tested, this is an ongoing war."
"We see from October 18 a clear increase in the coefficient of infection. This means that there is still a lower coefficient of infection than 1, but the rate of decrease in the number of verified indicates that the coefficient of infection is no longer 0.7 or 0.6 but 0.8."
