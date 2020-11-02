Heated Knesset discussion on 'conversion therapy'

A heated discussion is taking place in the Labor, Welfare and Health Committee, which discussed the bills of Knesset members Merav Michaeli and Nitzan Horowitz, which are intended to ban psychologists from performing "conversion therapies" on patients.

MK Yulia Melinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) said at the hearing that "everything that comes by coercion is bad and the very fact that representatives from the Prime Minister's Office sit in the debate on the ban on conversion treatments and hear every word proves that the issue is very interesting to Netanyahu."



