11:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Watch: Settlement leaders pray for Trump victory Yesha leaders gather at Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron to pray on behalf of President Trump on eve of 2020 election.