Report: Dental clinic in Givatayim refuses patients from Bnei Brak

A dental clinic in Givatayim refuses to accept patients from nearby Bnei Brak or Beit Shemesh because of the coronavirus, according to a report Monday on the "Kalman Lieberman" program on Kan Reshet Bet.

In the recording of a phone call, the secretary is heard sayin: "Neither Bnei Brak nor Beit Shemesh - I'm sorry. We are at high risk here, until Bnei Brak is green."