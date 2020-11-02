|
News BriefsCheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20
Report: Dental clinic in Givatayim refuses patients from Bnei Brak
A dental clinic in Givatayim refuses to accept patients from nearby Bnei Brak or Beit Shemesh because of the coronavirus, according to a report Monday on the "Kalman Lieberman" program on Kan Reshet Bet.
In the recording of a phone call, the secretary is heard sayin: "Neither Bnei Brak nor Beit Shemesh - I'm sorry. We are at high risk here, until Bnei Brak is green."
