Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20
Pressure on Lapid not to put bill to dissolve Knesset to vote
There is massive pressure in the opposition on MK Lapid and Yesh Atid not to put to the vote the law to dissolve the Knesset on Wednesday, in light of the fact that Blue and White do not intend to support the proposal and it is expected to fall.
If the proposal goes up and falls, the opposition will not be able to put forward the bill for half a year, Kan News reported here.
