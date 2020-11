08:34 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Health, Edu. Ministries to reconsider masks for 1st, 2nd graders Following parental complaints, the Ministers of Health and Education agreed to establish a team to examine the requirement to wear masks among first and second grade students throughout the school day. ► ◄ Last Briefs