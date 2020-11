08:27 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Lapid: 'Netanyahu decided to lose the Democrats' Read more 'We don't want the Democrats becoming like Jeremy Corbyn.' Lapid says PM 'cut Israel off' from Democrats, turned Israel into partisan issue. ► ◄ Last Briefs