07:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Trump: Fire Fauci? 'Let me wait a little until after election' Read more After crowd chants 'Fire Fauci,' President Trump says, "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election." ► ◄ Last Briefs