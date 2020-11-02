|
07:45
Reported
Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20
Corona Cabinet to discuss increasing fines
The Corona Cabinet will reconvene this afternoon to review the morbidity situation and see if restrictions can continue to be lifted.
At the heart of the debate, however, will be Health Minister Yuli Edelstein's demand to raise the fines for violators of the guidelines. The government has already approved in principle the law to increase fines, but cabinet members will discuss the details today.
