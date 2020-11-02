|
07:44
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20
Lapid: A Biden win is a problem for Netanyahu
Opposition leader Yair Lapid spoke in an interview on 103FM radio about the US election.
"A victory for Biden is a problem for Netanyahu, because he neglected relations with the Democrats and turned Israel into a branch of the Republican Party. The anti-Israel elements in the Democratic Party are not so marginal. It is important that Israel has good relations with both parties," Lapid said.
