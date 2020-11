07:17 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20 Hasidic rabbi rips ‘Jews who snitch’ on violators of COVID rules Read more Vizhnitz Rebbe denounces whistle-blowers who report coronavirus violations within the Jewish community to authorities. ► ◄ Last Briefs