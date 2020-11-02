|
Cheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20
US Commerce Department: We'll 'vigorously defend' TikTok ban
The US Commerce Department said on Sunday it would “vigorously defend” an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok, Reuters reports.
The statement came after US District Judge Wendy Beetlestone on Friday blocked the Commerce Department order set to take effect on November 12 that would have effectively barred ByteDance-owned TikTok from operating in the United States.
