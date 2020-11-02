Israeli who received COVID-19 vaccine: I feel great

Aner Ottolenghi, one of the two Israelis who received the experimental coronavirus vaccine at Hadassah Hospital on Sunday, said in an interview with Galei Tzahal (Army Radio), "I feel great. A little tired - but more because of the events of the day than because of the vaccine. Someone had to be the first to get it. If not me then who?"

He added, "We know from mistakes in other vaccines that acute things happen in the first hours after the test, and after that the danger decreases. That's why we stay in the hospital for 24 hours for observation."